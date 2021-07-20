KWSO News Tue., Jul. 20, 2021

The Warm Springs construction is working along Highway 3 this morning near the KWSO studio this week. They will have flaggers’ stoppings traffic in area until 4pm. Anticipate delays and drive safely through the construction zone.

Oregon and a group of environmental advocates have urged a federal court to force the U.S. government to release more water through a series of eight dams along the Columbia and Snake Rivers, saying immediate action must be taken to protect endangered salmon and steelhead. In the Columbia and Snake rivers case, advocates argue that the government’s own analysis shows the salmon and steelhead trout will likely become extinct in the very near future if the climate continues to change as expected and the dam’s operations stay the same.

Crews continue to work on the Grandview Fire. The fire is 72% contained. The Darlene fire is 85% percent contained. And, the Jack Fire in Douglas county increased to 18,039 acres and is 55% contained officials reported Monday night.

The threat of thunderstorms and lightning has prompted officials in Oregon to ask for wildfire crews from outside the Pacific Northwest to prepare for additional blazes. Resources are already hugely devoted to a massive fire. The 364,00 acre Bootleg Fire is burning around the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The Bootleg Fire is fueled by extreme weather and keeps growing by miles each day. Officials with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southwest Oregon are asking for more outside crews to be ready should there be a surge in fire activity there. the 2,250 personnel on the lines also pushed the massive blaze to 30% containment, officials said Monday night.

President Biden’s new Child Tax Credit benefit is aimed to provide financial assistance to families who have children. The American Rescue Plan raises the 2021 Child Tax Credit from $2000 to $3600 for each child under 6 and from $2000 to $3000 for each child aged 6 – 17. To get relief to families sooner the IRS is distributing half of each family’s 2021 Child Tax Credit amount in monthly payments, which is happening now. Families that did not file returns for 2019 or 2020 can sign up by registering with the IRS’s Non-Filer Sign Up tool at www.irs.gov. www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool

A new outdoor youth basketball league will start up next week in Warm Springs. The Buffalo Night Walkers league will take place at the campus basketball court Tuesday and Thursday nights from July 27th through August 26th. 8 to 10 year olds are at 6pm, 11 to 13 year olds at 7:00 and ages 14 to 18 starts at 8. It’s a coed league.