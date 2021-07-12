Community Calendar for Tue., Jul. 13, 2021 

Here is what is on Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda today: This morning are updates from Telecom, Credit, Ventures, and Warm Springs Timber LLC. In the afternoon will be an update from the Museum at Warm Springs, Tribal Labor Agreement, Blue Stone Discussion and an update from the Community Action Team.

A new fitness challenge begins next week and will run throughout August. This will be a mileage challenge with the goal for each individual who participates – to log 92 miles. 92 miles is the distance between Warm Springs to Celilo Village. Contact Jennifer Robbins at the Community Wellness program to sign up and learn more.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are working together with community partners and youth to renovate the outdoor basketball court on campus and they are seeking a mural artist. He or she will help create a court mural. Submit your ideas to Mallory at WSCAT dot org. The deadline is 5pm Friday.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp next week at the Behavioral Health Campus Area. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. Meals and snacks will be provided. (Movie Night Monday night; Community Powwow Tuesday night; Youth Dance Wednesday night; Round Dance Thursday night; for youth who attend all week, Friday will be a trip to Jefferson County Fair).

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. You can participate in the online survey. Here’s the LINK

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year. For details, and to apply, go to: http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/. ONAC will accept applications through July 30th.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.