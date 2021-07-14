Grandview Fire Update 7/14/21 9am

Sisters, OR – A virtual community meeting will take place on Facebook Live at 6:30 pm this evening. To access the meeting go to https://fb.me/e/2tGkRTQNl.

Firefighters successfully slowed the Grandview Fire, located nine miles northeast of Sisters, with minimal spotting as winds died down. The fire is estimated to be 5,971 acres and 10% contained as firefighters secured lines on the easterly side.

The quick developing Darlene Fire, near LaPine, pulled retardant-dropping air tankers away from the Grandview Fire mid-afternoon, leaving just two helicopters to support crews on the ground. Fortunately, three single engine air tankers (SEATs) were ordered out of Burns, which provided critical support to keep the fire in check where dozer lines ended.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for today and Thursday. Predicted low relative humidity and winds between 10-20 mph (gusts to 25mph) out of the west will challenge containment lines on the fire’s eastern edge. Crews will continue to build and strengthen containment lines and burnout fuels adjacent to lines when conditions allow.

There are still homes and other structures at risk, but fortunately the fire lines that crews created around the south-eastern perimeter have proven to be very successful. Three structural task forces from the state of Washington arrived last night and will join the seven task forces that were already working to protect homes in the area.

For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/

There are evacuation notices in place issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Jurisdictional agencies tied to the fire include Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District and Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grasslands.

MORE DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE HERE: 2021_07_14_AM Update