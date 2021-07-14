KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 15, 2021

Juvenile Crime Prevention will hold a family movie night tonight at 9:23pm on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Building. Bring your own chair or blanket. They will show the movie Luca.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are working together with community partners and youth to renovate the outdoor basketball court on campus and they are seeking a mural artist. He or she will help create a court mural. Submit your ideas to mallory@wscat.org. The deadline is 5pm tomorrow.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

A new fitness challenge start next Monday and will run throughout August. This will be a mileage challenge with the goal for each individual who participates – to log 92 miles. 92 miles is the distance between Warm Springs to Celilo Village. Contact Jennifer Robbins at the Community Wellness program to sign up and learn more.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp next week (7/19-7/23) at the Behavioral Health Campus Area. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. Meals and snacks will be provided.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th. If you have not yet registered your student for the program – the school office will be open this Wednesday from 9am to noon so you can complete the required paperwork. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals..

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year. For details, and to apply, visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/ – ONAC will accept applications through July 30th.