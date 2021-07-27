KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 7/27/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 31 tests conducted yesterday, Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 8 people with active COVID-19 and 3 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11855 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 780 Total Positive Cases resulted

109 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 889 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases mostly for unvaccinated individuals. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.

You can also continue to take other precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & Wash your hands frequently.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government organization has updated their COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities and also for gatherings at Longhouses.

COVID19 Protocols – Tribal Facilities 071921

COVID19 Protocols – Longhouses 071921

VACCINATIONS

2764 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2354 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

61.9% of those 18 and older who live in Warm Springs have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The goal is 70%.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use. They continue to be studied for effectiveness and safety. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

Charles hospitals are at 93.31% occupancy and ICUs are at 83.33% (they have 15 COVID-19 patients with 5 of those individuals in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION