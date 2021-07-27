Warm Springs August Peach Info

This month Warm Springs OSU Extension is sharing information about Peaches!

Peaches provide vitamin C, which Helps your body heal cuts and other wounds.

Choose peaches that have an even, creamy gold to yellow color. Some varieties have a red blush but it may not always be a sign of ripeness. When ripe, peaches should have a slight “give” or softness. Handle peaches gently—they bruise easily. Bruised areas spoil more quickly.

Fresh peaches may be at peak quality and lowest cost from June through September, depending on the variety and growing area.

When shopping for canned peaches, look for “Packed in 100% juice” and “No sugar added” on the label. Canned and frozen peaches are available year-round.

Keep peaches at room temperature until ripe for best flavor and texture. Ripen peaches in a loosely closed paper bag. Add an apple or banana to speed ripening. Check daily until soft, then eat or refrigerate.

Store ripe peaches in the refrigerator in a plastic bag with holes to prevent moisture on the surface. Use within a few days. Wash peaches just before using by gently rubbing under running water.

To keep them from browning, cut peaches just before serving or dip cut peaches in water with lemon juice (2 Tablespoons/quart).

To freeze cut peaches, first treat the slices to prevent browning. Then freeze them on a baking sheet.

Once frozen, transfer the slices to a freezer bag or container. Use within 12 months. Thaw in the refrigerator.

You can find more details about peaches HERE

Try THIS RECIPE for water flavored with peaches

Not just peaches but many fruits and vegetables can be dried to preserve them. Check out this GUIDE

Another way to preserve fruit is by making FRUIT BUTTER

Here is a link for kids to complete an online color sheet featuring peaches! https://www.foodhero.org/coloring-page/3746