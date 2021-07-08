KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 9, 2021

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: baked halibut, brown rice, steamed vegetables and canned fruit

A Summer 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Jam is coming this Saturday and Sunday at 8am at the Old Elementary court. There are three co-ed divisions – 7 & under, 10 & under and 13 & under. It’s a 4-player roster. COVID precautions will be in place. For more information, vendor info or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Prevention team is hosting a building youth resiliency day camp July 19th-23rd. The camp is for youth ages 9-18. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided each day. There will be a movie night, community powwow, youth dance and round dance. Youth that attend all week will receive a trip to the Jefferson County Fair. For more information contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open on July 7th and July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. It will open regular hours on August 2nd.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

Tribal Council says that for the tribal organization, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year. For details, and to apply, visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/. ONAC will accept applications through July 30th. ()

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project