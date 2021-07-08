KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 7/8/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 12 tests conducted on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center. There was also 1 positive test from an outside facility. There are currently 2 persons with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Warm Springs I.H.S. and no close contacts being monitored.

So far for July, 39 COVID-19 tests were given at the Health & Wellness Center and there has been 1 positive case.

In the month of June, 410 tests were done with 4 positive cases.

In May, out of 612 tests done, there were 17 total positive cases.

And, for April, there were 823 tests done in Warm Springs, and those yielded 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

PRECAUTIONS

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government organization has updated their COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings.

If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn.

Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status.

Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

Please consider continuing to take precautions to protect from COVID-19, locally and when travelling.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11616 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 770 Total Positive Cases resulted

106 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 876 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2724 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2293 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There is currently one Warm Springs person hospitalized with COVID-19.

Charles hospitals are at 91.19% occupancy and ICUs are at 66.67% (they have 7 COVID-19 patients with 1 of those individuals in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

