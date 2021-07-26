KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 26, 2201

Warm Springs Community Members are reminded that a Water Conservation order was issued by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs on June 2, 2021 due to extreme temperature and drought conditions. Everyone is asked to limit irrigation to early morning hours or late evening hours. 15 minutes of water per zone is recommended to ensure there are adequate levels of water in reservoir tanks. It’s imperative to conserve water for use in case of water system failures or firefighting needs.

A power outage for Pacific Power and Light customers in the Warm Springs Agency Area, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Sidwalter and Seekseequa – left folks without electricity yesterday afternoon starting around 5. Little by little the power was restored with parts of Greeley Heights only coming back on line around 3am this morning. Pacific power and light said damaged equipment was the cause of the outage.

The ODOT Highway 26 corridor safety improvement project continues today. Motorists can expect flaggers controlling traffic and travelers can expect longer than usual delays where Hollywood Boulevard meets Highway 26. Please use caution in the area and drive with care. Safety improvements include a multi-use path from Hollywood Boulevard to the Museum at Warm Springs.

The Confederated tribes of Warm Springs new Secretary-treasurer Glendon Smtih announced last Friday the plans for the American Rescue Act funding. The tribes plan on using American Rescue Act funding to finish priority projects in the community and will be giving a general assistance payment. The amount and date for payments are not known at this time.

The Bootleg Fire burning in Southern Oregon grew by more than 7,000 acres overnight. According to fire officials, the fire now covers 408,930 acres. Containment inched forward from 42% to 46% on Sunday. More than 2,200 people are battling what has quickly become one of the largest wildfires in Oregon since 1900. Firefighters were able to improve containment lines on the eastern side of the fire with the removal of smoldering fuels from the fire’s edge. On the west side, crews continue to hold and patrol containment lines. Some Oregon National Guard forces will also be helping as fire managers prepare for suppression repair work to begin.

COVID-19’s highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% late last week. The delta variant now accounts for more than half of all COVID-19 cases in Oregon and is likely to rise, mirroring the national average of 80%. St. Charles Health System President and CEO Joe Sluka, issued another urgent plea Friday for Central Oregonians to get vaccinated. “As much as I hate to say it, the delta variant of COVID-19 is increasing in our communities,” he said in an e-mail to the community. “Honestly, I’m worried.” He cited wastewater samples throughout the state showing an increase from 5% to 40% of the more transmissible variant of COVID. The vaccination rate in Central Oregon isn’t high enough to provide herd immunity, he said, because it spreads more easily than earlier versions of the virus. Currently, about 71% of eligible Deschutes County residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine; 50% in Crook County and 55% in Jefferson County.