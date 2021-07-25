KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 26, 2021

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: golden gourmet and fresh fruit

A Warm Springs Tribes Public Hunters Meeting is tomorrow at 5pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

Warm Springs JCP/Prevention will have kids’ bingo tomorrow at 5:34pm at the Behavioral Health Center conference room.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights starting tomorrow and running through August 26th at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

The Veteran Healing Memorial Dedication is at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow. The memorial is located on the grounds of the Jefferson County Community Center; VFW Post 12141 will be dedicating the Veteran Healing Memorial. The public is welcome to attend the dedication and recognize the service of veterans and those who are currently serving.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade Saturday August 7th at noon in Warm Springs. Please follow COVID-19 protocols for safety.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

A memorial for Shirley May Heath has been set for July 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am.

The Jefferson County Library has begun its “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.