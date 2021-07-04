KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 5, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed today for the Independence Day Holiday. Indian Health Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs offices are also closed. Warm Springs Sanitation, however, is doing their regular Monday trash pick up.

KWSO will broadcast the final day of the Waterfront Blues festival live from Portland courtesy of KBOO radio. You can tune in for live music this afternoon from noon until 4. The Waterfront Blues Festival has become part of our 4th of July Holiday tradition here at Warm Springs Community Radio!

Fire Danger remains very high in our area and so everyone needs to remain extra cautious to prevent the start of wildfire. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought create dangerous conditions for fire starts. Please be extra careful if you are BBQ-ing or traveling in the country.

With COVID-19 restrictions changing in many locations in Oregon – we suggest that everyone continue to protect from COVID-19 by continuing to take precautions. For Warm Springs facilities fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

The Heart of Oregon thrift store in Madras will reopen to the public this Friday. The store will hold grand reopening celebration all day on Saturday, July 10. They are asking for folks to wait until July 13th to donate any items.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open tomorrow and again July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. The school office will be open regular hours during the Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.