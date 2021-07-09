KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 10, 2021

A Summer 3-on-3 Jam youth basketball jam is happening today and tomorrow starting at 8am at the Old Elementary School basketball court. COVID precautions will be in place. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

The Heart of Oregon thrift store in Madras is having a grand reopening celebration today all day while the store is open and refreshments will be provided. They are asking for folks to wait until July 13th to donate any items.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaximitia are working together with community partners and youth to renovate the outdoor basketball court on campus and they are seeking a mural artist. He or she will help create a court mural. Submit your ideas to mallory@wscat.org . The deadline is 5pm on July 16th.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp July 19-23 at the Behavioral Health Campus Area. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18 – they can register on site. Meals and snacks will be provided. Youth who participate all week will get to go to the Jefferson County Fair on Friday, July 23rd. FMI: Jaycelene Brisbois 541-615-0116.

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year. For details, and to apply, visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/. They will accept applications through July 30th. .

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, weekdays at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

Tribal Council reminds folks that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked within the tribal organization. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.