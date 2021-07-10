KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 11, 2021

The Summer 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Jam continues today starting at 8am at the Old Elementary basketball court.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaximitia are working together with community partners and youth to renovate the outdoor basketball court on campus and they are seeking a mural artist. He or she will help create a court mural. Submit your ideas to mallory@wscat.org. The deadline is 5pm on July 16th.

The third summer season fishery has been set. It is 6 am, tomorrow, July 12th to 6 pm, Thursday, July 15th and July 19th to July 22nd. The open area is all of Zone 6. Allowed gear is set and drift gillnets with no minimum mesh restriction. Allowed sales are salmon, steelhead, shad, yellow perch, bass, walleye, catfish and carp. River mouth and dam closed areas applicable to gillnets are in effect. The Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery closed area is not in effect during the summer management period.

Here is what is on Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda tomorrow: In the morning, gas tax legislation update, resolutions, CARES funding follow Up and COVID update. This afternoon, a discussion on ARPA funding, updates from Indian Head Casino and Truck Stop, Housing Authority, Power and Water Enterprise and Composites.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that tomorrow is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open on July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. It will open regular days and hours on August 2nd.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

The Warm Springs Prevention team is hosting a building youth resiliency day camp July 19th-23rd. The camp is for youth ages 9-18. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided each day. There will be a movie night, community powwow, youth dance and round dance. Youth that attend all week will receive a trip to the Jefferson County Fair. For more information contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.