KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 6, 2021

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program runs weekdays through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School

9-10am at Madras High School

10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street

8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.

8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive

8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive

9-10am at the Warm Springs K8

9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

A Summer 3-on-3 Jam for youth is coming up July 10th & 11th at 8am at the Old Elementary court. There are three co-ed divisions – 7 & under, 10 & under and 13 & under. It’s a 4-player roster. COVID precautions will be in place. For more information, vendor info or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September. Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old and Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st. To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Tribal Council says that for the tribal organization, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.