KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 7, 2021

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open today and July 21 st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. It will open regular hours on August 2 nd .

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: turkey spinach wrap, carrot raisin salad and fresh fruit

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources and Tribal Council Committees invite you to a BBQ today from 11:30-1:30 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. They are seeking input from Tribal Members, Traditional Food Gatherers and Community Members on the Integrated Resource Management Plan. You can use this LINK to offer feedback now.

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September. Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old and Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st. To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website – https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

Tribal Council says that for the tribal organization, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe.