KWSO News Wed., Jul. 7, 2021

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in July. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency allotments will be available on July 13 for current SNAP households. New SNAP households will receive the emergency allotments July 30 or August 3. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year, ONAC Student Academic Awards will range from $2,500 – $5,000, and will be determined by ONAC’s Board of Directors. For additional details, and to apply, please visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/. ONAC will accept applications through July 30th, and notification of scholarship awards will be made by August 31st, 2021.

An Indigenous fashion designer and Eugene native has hit the big time: the first Native American to serve as U-S Secretary of the Interior will be wearing one of her dresses, on the cover of a global fashion magazine. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports: 070721 Indigenous Fashion (Longer Version: 070721 Indigenous Fashion 4 min version)

The Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan provides the largest Child Tax Credit ever and historic relief to the most working families ever – and most families will automatically receive monthly payments without having to take any action. All working families below specific income limits will get the full credit. If you’ve filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or if you signed up to receive a stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service, you will get this tax relief automatically. You do not need to sign up or take any action. Beginning this month, people will receive the Child Tax Credit in monthly payments. For every child 6-17 years old, families will get $250 each month, and for every child under 6 years old, families will get $300 each month. The 80% who get their refunds from the IRS through direct deposit will get these payments in their bank account on the 15th of every month until the end of 2021. People who don’t use direct deposit will receive their payment by mail around the same time. If you didn’t make enough to be required to file taxes in 2020 or 2019, you can still get benefits. You can visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/child-tax-credit/ for information and to use the “non-filer sign up.”

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced $5.4 million in Head Start funding going to Oregon from the American Rescue Plan. Wyden says “It’s critical to get the Head Start programs of our state back in person as quickly and safely as possible to make sure Oregon’s youngsters don’t fall behind.” Merkley stated that the funding “will help to provide a strong foundation for students of all backgrounds to thrive, especially after the challenges of schooling through the coronavirus pandemic.” According to the news release, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon will receive $177,082, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation $47,860, Coquille Indian Tribe $23,930 and Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Indians, $90,934. This funding is a part of Head Start Forward, a campaign from the Biden administration to help Head Start programs nation-wide move safely towards in-person operations.

The Crooked River Roundup (CRR) Horse Races return to Prineville July 14-17. “Horses and their trainers from across the western U.S. will travel to Prineville to race,” says Doug Smith, race chairman of the all-volunteer Crooked River Roundup Association. Held annually in July at the Crook County Fairgrounds, the races are one of two separate events the Roundup Association organizes. The CRR PRCA rodeo was held in June.

In an effort to protect salmon from increasingly warm waters, managers have opted to spill less water over two dams on the Lower Snake River. The hope is that the strategy will slightly cool water at the Lower Snake’s final two dams. So far, the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s working. Water temperatures have cooled at least half a degree at Lower Granite, near Pullman. Water temps above 68 degrees are harmful to salmon. Cool water released from Idaho’s Dworshak dam typically helps lower water temps on the Snake River. But the soaring heatwave caused managers to release water earlier than normal. They worried that cool water would run out. The Army Corps says this plan should help stretch Idaho’s cool water supply into August. Less spill could make it harder for young salmon heading to sea. Water will still go over a single spillway at each dam to help juvenile salmon. The young fish will also be trapped and driven around the rest of the dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers. The Corps says the situation isn’t as dire as it was in 2015, when warm waters and low flows decimated Snake River sockeye.

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store is preparing to re-open after being closed to the public since March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The store brought students back to the program in March and in June welcomed a new Thrift Store Program Manager, Cathy Mandeville. The Thrift Store will be re-opening its doors to the public on July 9. The store asks that donors please hold onto items they wish to donate until July 13. The Thrift Store is holding a Grand Reopening Celebration on Saturday July 10, all day, from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The Thrift Store will be thanking the community for its ongoing support during this event; light refreshments will be provided throughout the day.