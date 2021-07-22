KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 7/22/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 14 tests conducted yesterday, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 6 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring.

So far for July, 211 COVID-19 tests have been done at the Health & Wellness Center and there have been 7 positive cases.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11788 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 776 Total Positive Cases resulted

106 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 882 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases mostly for unvaccinated individuals. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.

You can also continue to take other precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & Wash your hands frequently.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government organization has updated their COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings.

If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn.

Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status.

Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

VACCINATIONS

2755 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2335 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

61.1% of those 18 and older who live in Warm Springs have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The goal is 70%.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use. They continue to be studied for effectiveness and safety. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

Charles hospitals are at 95.92% occupancy and ICUs are at 86.67% (they have 14 COVID-19 patients with 3 of those individuals in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

