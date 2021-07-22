KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 7/22/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 14 tests conducted yesterday, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center.
There are currently 6 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring.
- So far for July, 211 COVID-19 tests have been done at the Health & Wellness Center and there have been 7 positive cases.
TESTING
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
- 11788 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 776 Total Positive Cases resulted
- 106 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- There have been a total of 882 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
PRECAUTIONS
There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases mostly for unvaccinated individuals. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.
You can also continue to take other precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & Wash your hands frequently.
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government organization has updated their COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities.
- Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings.
- If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn.
- Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status.
- Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.
VACCINATIONS
- 2755 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2335 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.
61.1% of those 18 and older who live in Warm Springs have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The goal is 70%.
The COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized by the FDA for Emergency Use. They continue to be studied for effectiveness and safety. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- Charles hospitals are at 95.92% occupancy and ICUs are at 86.67% (they have 14 COVID-19 patients with 3 of those individuals in the ICU)
- 25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL