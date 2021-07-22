KWSO News Thurs., Jul., 22, 2021

After 12 years of collaboration, the Bureau of Land Management has completed a land exchange with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, with support from the Bonneville Power Administration. The Pine Creek/Spring Basin Land Exchange was authorized in the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009, to consolidate both tribal and federal lands. As part of the exchange, the BLM conveyed approximately 4,200 acres to the CTWS. The CTWS own and manage the 34,012-acre Pine Creek Conservation Area adjacent to the newly designated spring basin wildness area. The federal lands being conveyed to the CTWSRO are within the 10 million acres ceded to the United States by the CTWSRO in the 1855 Treaty. With this exchange, the CTWS will incorporate the BLM parcels into the conservation area and manage them for fish, wildlife, and watershed mitigation purposes

The Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths. OHA reported 2,026 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, July 12, through Sunday, July 18. That represents a 5.4% rise over the previous week and the highest tally in seven weeks. As of July 20, 57% of the state total population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Firefighters made more good progress Tuesday toward full containment of the Grandview Fire northeast of Sisters and the Darlene Fire southeast of La Pine. the 6,032-acre Grandview Fire was 84% contained, and official said they expect full containment by Friday.

The Darlene Fire, at 686 acres, was 95% contained by Tuesday evening. Officials said crews would continue working through Wednesday to reach full containment of the fire perimeter.

Earlier this month, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (CTWS) and Portland General Electric entered into a new agreement extending their long-standing partnership at the Pelton Round Butte project, a low-impact hydropower facility on the Deschutes River co-owned by the Tribes’ and the utility company. Under this new agreement, PGE will continue to purchase power generated from the Tribes’ share of the project through 2040 . In addition to entering into this new power purchase agreement, CTWS also announced their intention to increase their ownership share in Pelton Round Butte from 33% to 49%. The Tribes became co-owners of the Pelton and Round Butte facilities in 2001 through an agreement that provided CTWS with an opportunity to purchase a greater share of the project in 2021

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo kicked off their events and programing yesterday in madras. The Fair and rodeo runs thru Saturday at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. The Rodeo is Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 7. The food vendors that will be at the Jefferson county fair this year include:

Ames concessions ice cream

Dig-A-Dee’z

New York Style Italian sausage

Inland Empire Concessions

Kettle Korner

Dippin’ Dots

Roxanas pupusas

Summit Shaved Ice

Twisted Teepee Food trailer

Ricos tacos