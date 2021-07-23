KWSO News Fri., Jul., 23, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update yesterday reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 14 tests conducted Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 6 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring. So far in July, 211 COVID-19 tests have been done at the Health & Wellness Center and there have been 7 positive cases. 61.1% of those 18 and older who live in Warm Springs have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The goal is 70%. You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Indian Head Casino missed an opportunity to CELEBRATE THEIR 25TH ANNIVESARY last year due to COVID Restrictions. So, this year they will be CELEBRATING their 25th/ 26th Anniversary. They officially opened their doors with a soft launch in spring of 1995 at the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa. At that time there were up to 70-90 employees and today there are between 165-185 employees at Indian Head Casino. The Casino relocated to Highway 26 on February 4TH, 2012 to be more accessible to passing travelers. The Celebration starts with CASH DRAWINGS on August 13th & 14th and a Slot Tournament on Sunday, August 15th. The main CELEBRATION will be on Saturday, August 14th from 2-8PM, with Family Fun Activities, bingo, music, local craft & food vendors and an anniversary souvenir.

The Environmental Protection Administration has ordered the J.R. Simplot Co. to pay a $65,250 penalty for pesticide safety violations south of the Columbia River. The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored and sold. Simplot did not respond to a request for comment. EPA says the Oregon warehouse had a 12-inch hole in the floor that could allow spilled pesticide to contaminate the ground under the warehouse. The Idaho facility had pesticide spills that had solidified on the ground, creating a possible exposure for workers.

The Veteran Healing Memorial Dedication is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The memorial is located on the grounds of the Jefferson County Community Center; VFW Post 12141 will be dedicating the Veteran Healing Memorial. Organizers wanted the ceremony to be on a patriotic day, so they chose July 27, the day the Korean peace Agreement was signed in 1953. The public is welcome to attend the dedication and recognize the service of veterans and those who are currently serving.

The Oregon Department of Education has released its guidance for the upcoming school year. After months of learning exclusively from home, then transitioning into hybrid learning, students and parents are thrilled to be headed back to the classroom this year. Now, halfway through the summer, they are getting a glimpse of what exactly that will look like. While students will be back in the classroom five days per week, things won’t be completely back to normal. But districts will ultimately decide what works best for them. The ODE says masks, distancing, and better ventilation should all be considered priorities as students return to class this fall. State officials also mentioned COVID-19 testing at schools. When it comes to vaccinations, they are not required, but the ODE does encourage schools to hold vaccination clinics throughout the year.

Nine firefighters working on the Bootleg Fire have tested positive for the coronavirus. In a press release, state fire officials say they’re investigating the cases along with the Oregon Health Authority. Other fighters who came in contact with them — as well as anyone who is reporting symptoms — will be tested and isolated until their results come in. Firefighters who test positive are being quarantined away from the fire camp. There are about 23-hundred people helping battle the fire.