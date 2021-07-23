KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 24, 2021

Today is the last day for the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Rodeo is tonight at 7.

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade Saturday August 7th at noon in Warm Springs. Please follow COVID-19 protocols for safety.

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year. For details, and to apply, visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/ Applications will be accepted through July 30th.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

There will be a Warm Springs Tribes Public Hunters Meeting is this coming Tuesday, July 27th at 5pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

A memorial for Shirley May Heath has been set for next Saturday, July 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.