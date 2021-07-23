KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 23, 2021

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: broccoli lasagna, green salad, garlic bread and canned fruit

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo runs thru tomorrow at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Rodeo is tonight and tomorrow night starting at 7. This year’s theme is “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots”

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights starting next Tuesday and running through August 26th at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering summer financial education classes throughout the month of August. There will 6 opportunities to take their financial class. The financial education class is a requirement for individuals participating in IDA program and HUD 184 lending program. The class sessions are from 5:30-7:30 and a meal will be provided for participants. To sign up call the WSCAT office at 541-553-3148.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of natural resources will have a public hunters meeting next Tuesday at 5pm at the Community Center Pavilion. The Natural resources staff will be presenting on harvest statistics, game inventories and the 2021-2022 hunting seasons for review. All hunters are encouraged and welcome to attend the event.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxshimisha are working together to create mural and other art with the game of basketball. They are seeking youth ages 14-18 here in Warm Springs who have an interest in creating a mural on the Warm Springs basketball court on campus, making ceramic art and playing in a 3 on 3 Basketball team.

Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated

