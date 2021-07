The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxshimisha are working together to create mural and other art with the game of basketball. They are seeking youth ages 14-18 here in Warm Springs who have an interest in creating a mural on the Warm Springs basketball court on campus, making their ceramic art and playing in a 3on3 Basketball tournament. If you are interested or have questions contact mallory@wscat.org or call 541-553-3148.