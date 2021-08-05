KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 6, 2021

The youth softball tournament that was scheduled for this weekend in Warm Springs has been cancelled.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Cornish Hens with wild rice pilaf, roasted carrots, bread and fruit.

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade tomorrow at noon in Warm Springs. Please follow COVID-19 protocols for safety.

Summer Splash Swim Lessons for youth ages 3 to 12 are coming up Saturday, August 14th, 21st, and 28th from 9-10am at the Madras Aquatic Center. Scholarships are available for the full cost of the lessons, thanks to the Oregon Community Foundation and the MAC Trust. There are some eligibility requirements, and space is limited – first come, first served. Call the MAC to sign up at (541) 475-4253 by tomorrow at 4:00pm.

Pacific Source is hosting a career fair next Tuesday afternoon from 3-7 at their office in Bend at 2965 NE Conners Avenue. They have over 100 open positions.

The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation is looking to showcase the work of 3 to 4 Native artists. The theme is to tell a story of the Indigenous Peoples in the Portland Metroplitan area, past present and future, for display in the Portland Mayor’s office. Submissions are due on August 13th at 5pm. Visit www.nativeartsandcultures.org/portland-mayors-art-project for details

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic August 20th from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. . No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

Central Oregon Community College plans to fully reopen all campuses to students and the general public on Monday, August 23. Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville will be open and staffed to resume in-person services. On COCC’s Bend campus, the college will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public. Wickiup Residence Hall will reopen to residents as planned in the fall term. Check COCC.edu for any updates.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved COVID-19 protocols for events that take place at Longhouses. It is recommended that gatherings be limited to local residents. Applications for longhouse use need to be submitted to Utilities at least one week in advance. A COVID coordinator/monitor must be designated for the event and must keep a log of those in attendance that will be turned in. Drummers must social distance and Cooks/Servers need to follow precautions. Clean up must include proper sanitation. Hand Sanitizer and PPE must be provided to all attendees. Children must remain with adults. Households can sit together as a group but otherwise social distancing needs to be observed. Shaking hands and hugs are discouraged. In general, masking is still encouraged, indoor and even outdoor especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.