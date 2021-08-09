KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 9, 2021

Here is what is on the Tribal Council agenda today: this morning – draft resolutions, the 2022 budget and the COVID Update. This afternoon is the AKANA Funding Assistance Proposal.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Ham Broccoli Rice casserole with a mixed salad and fruit.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Here’s the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607.

Beginner HIIT and Strength Training class is every Tuesday morning at 6 in the Youth Center gym. All are welcome – bring a mat and water bottle.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Ham Broccoli Rice casserole with a mixed salad and fruit.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Emcampment is Tuesday and Wednesday this week at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. Ahead of the event, there’s a parade this evening at 6:15. This year’s theme is “Still Here!” Meet at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot at 5:45 and they’ll go from there to Highway 9 and then to the powwow grounds (an all downhill route).

This Friday is the deadline for Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start applications for a September start. To learn more call Warm Springs ECE at 541-553-3242 and ask for Head Start Family Services.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

Currently Warm Springs fire danger levels are extreme across all Zones of the reservation and the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are at 4 which means a general shutdown of operations.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.