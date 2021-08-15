KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 16, 2021

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Here is what is on the Tribal Council agenda today: this morning is an update from the Secretary-Treasurer, September Agenda/Travel Delegations/Minutes Review, AKANA Funding Assistance Proposa, a Legislative Update Call and the COVID Update. This afternoon is Enrollments, an update on the Reserved Treaty Rights Lands Project and Blue Stone Strategy Proposal.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Beef and Shrimp stir fry with brown rice and fruit.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Here is the link to participate: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

Beginner HIIT and Strength Training class is every Tuesday morning at 6 in the Youth Center gym. All are welcome – bring a mat and water bottle.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

