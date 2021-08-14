KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 15, 2021

The Museum at Warm Springs will celebrate its 2021 Huckleberry Harvest with 2 events in Portland. The Huckleberry Harvest dinner and silent auction is on Friday, August 27th from 6:30 to 9:30 at the Portland Art Museum. This year’s honorees are Joy Harjo, George Aguilar, Sr. and the Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society. On Saturday, August 28th is “Morning with the Laureates – Living the Power of the Word: 4 Indigenous Poet-Storytellers. This event will be from 10am to noon at the Oregon Historical Society and feature Joy Harjo, Rena Priest, Anis Mojgani and Elizabeth Woody. Tickets for both events are available online at https://museumatwarmsprings.org/

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health host a Monday virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Here’s the link to participate: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607 There is also a Beginner HIIT and Strength Training class in person class every Tuesday morning at 6 in the Youth Center gym.

Here is what is on the Tribal Council agenda tomorrow: an update from the Secretary-Treasurer, September Agenda/Travel Delegations/Minutes Review, AKANA Funding Assistance Proposal, a Legislative Update Call, the COVID Update, Enrollments, an update on the Reserved Treaty Rights Lands Project and Blue Stone Strategy Proposal.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that tomorrow is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

Warm Springs Construction will is now doing night work. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am along Highway 26 from Hollywood Street to Jackson Trail Road. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood to the Casino.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.