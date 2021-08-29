KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 30, 2021

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Luckameen with fried potatoes, salad and fruit.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today during the noon hour. You can use this link to participate.

Beginner HIIT and Strength Training class is every Tuesday morning at 6 in the old Elementary gym. All are welcome – bring a mat and water bottle.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a World Overdose Awareness Day 1 mile and 5k fun run/walk tomorrow. Registration starts at 7pm at the old elementary school basketball courts and the races start at 7:30. Participants will get a shirt, water bottle and fanny pack.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery is open now to 6pm Thursday. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee by tomorrow. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

The Back to School BBQ is this Thursday afternoon at 4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab and go style. The Resource Fair will be held outside in the track area.

Bridges High School is taking applications from Junior and Senior students for this coming school year. Applications can be submitted online on the school district website. You can call Bridges at 541-475-4820 to ask questions and get help applying.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Nighttime Construction is happening along Highway 26. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood Street to the Casino.

