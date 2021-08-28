KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 29, 2021

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open again beginning at 6am tomorrow to 6pm Thursday. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that tomorrow is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers on Mondays from 8 to 5.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than this Tuesday. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

Warm Springs JCP and Prevention will have kid’s bingo on Tuesday at 10am at the Boys & Girls Club (located at the WSK8).

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a World Overdose Awareness Day 1 mile and 5k fun run/walk on Tuesday. Registration starts at 7pm at the old elementary school basketball courts and the races start at 7:30. Participants will get a shirt, water bottle and fanny pack.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. You can download a form HERE. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

The Back to School BBQ is coming up this coming Thursday at 4pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab and go style.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

