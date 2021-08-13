KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 14, 2021

The annual Threshing Bee will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds today. Starting at 8:00 am, a team of horses will harvest the wheat. It will be bundled and collected by antique vehicles. They will deliver to an old machine for threshing. This event is free to all and sponsored by the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Indian Head Casino will be celebrating their anniversary today from 2-8pm. Everyone is welcome to attend the festivities that will begin with an opening prayer followed by cake and a gift distribution. Fun activities for kids and families are from 2:30-6:30 with a DJ spinning music all day. Community Food and Craft Vendors will also be set up.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe. Currently all Warm Springs Reservation Zones are at IFPL Level 4 for Extreme Fire Danger – which is a general shutdown of industrial operations.

The Museum at Warm Springs will celebrate its 2021 Huckleberry Harvest with 2 events in Portland. The Huckleberry Harvest dinner and silent auction is on Friday, August 27th from 6:30 to 9:30 at the Portland Art Museum. This year’s honorees are Joy Harjo, George Aguilar, Sr. and the Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society. On Saturday, August 28th is “Morning with the Laureates – Living the Power of the Word: 4 Indigenous Poet-Storytellers. This event will be from 10am to noon at the Oregon Historical Society and feature Joy Hargo, Rena Priest, Anis Mojgani and Elizabeth Woody. Tickets for both events are available online at https://museumatwarmsprings.org/

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.