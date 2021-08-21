KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 22, 2021

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will be open from 6am tomorrow to 6pm Thursday and for 3 more nights beginning August 30th. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health host a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class every Monday from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Use this LINK to participate.

Warm Springs K-8 conditioning practice will begin tomorrow for 7th and 8th graders. Remember to bring workout clothes and shoes, and your completed physical form.

This is the last week for Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League – Tuesday and Thursday night at the Campus Basketball Court.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than August 31st. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

Currently Warm Springs fire danger levels are extreme across all Zones of the reservation and the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are at 4 which means a general shutdown of operations.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs Construction is planning to do night work. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am along Highway 26 from Hollywood Street to Jackson Trail Road. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood to the Casino.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.