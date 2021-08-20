KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 21, 2021

Warm Springs K-8 conditioning practice will begin on Monday for 7th and 8th graders. Remember to bring workout clothes and shoes, and your completed physical form.

Central Oregon Community College plans to fully reopen all campuses to students and the general public on Monday. Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville will be open and staffed to resume in-person services. On COCC’s Bend campus, the college will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public. Wickiup Residence Hall will reopen to residents as planned in the fall term. Check COCC.edu for any updates.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will be open from 6am Monday to 6pm Thursday and for 3 more nights beginning August 30th. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than August 31st. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe. Currently all Warm Springs Reservation Zones are at IFPL Level 4 for Extreme Fire Danger – which is a general shutdown of industrial operations.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.