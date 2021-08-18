KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 19, 2021

Community Calendar for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Yoga class today from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Here’s the Zoom link to participate: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

The Fisheries staff will be handing out sweet corn and melons grown in Wapato, Washington to community members in Warm Springs today from 2:30 to 3 in the Community Center parking lot.

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The last week for Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is next week. League play is on Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than August 31st. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will be open from 6am Monday, August 23rd to 6pm Thursday, August 26th and for 3 more nights beginning August 30th. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.