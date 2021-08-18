KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 8/18/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (8/18/21) reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 75 tests conducted on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 21 people with active COVID-19 and 12 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

12443 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 804 Total Positive Cases resulted

110 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 914 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.

You can also continue to take other precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & Wash your hands frequently.

VACCINATIONS

2851 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2394 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 89.70% occupancy. Their ICU is at 80% occupancy. St Charles has 56 COVID-19 patients with 8 of those in the ICU.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION