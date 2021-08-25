KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 26, 2021

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Yoga class today during the noon hour. Here’s the LINK to participate.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a Community Carnival for youth today from 1-4pm at the old elementary basketball court. Face masks are required for all who attend.

Madras High School’s “Buffs Are Back” event is this evening from 5-8:00. Students can get their schedules, lockers, meet staff running athletics and activities and get some dinner. Transportation to and from Warm Springs will be provided.

Tonight is the last night for Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League at the Campus Basketball Court.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch in Bend is hosting a forum this evening at 6 for Operation Enduring Freedom veterans to participate in and share their voices in response to what is currently happening in Afghanistan. This is a closed event for OEF veterans only. For more information you can call 541-706-9062.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is tomorrow. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

509-J students who want to switch to either in-person learning or to CASA online learning from their current learning model will need to submit a change request by tomorrow. Visit the school district website to find information about the learning models and submit a change request.

The 20th Airshow of the Cascades is Friday and Saturday at the Madras Airport. Gates open at 2pm Friday and performances start at 7, a special night display at 9 followed by fireworks and live music. Saturday, gates will open at 9am and aerobatic performances start at 1. For a complete schedule, ticket, parking and camping information you can visit https://www.cascadeairshow.com/tickets/

The Back to School BBQ is next Thursday afternoon at 4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab and go style.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is an 11-week program that will focus on educating participants on the day to day duties of a Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson County. Classes will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, beginning September 8th. Applications will be accepted until September 3rd. To apply call 541.475.6520, option 3 and request an application or download the application directly online. Citizen’s Academy information is below the Sheriff’s Message at www.jeffco.net/sheriff

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. You can download a form at HERE. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building.

Currently Warm Springs fire danger levels are extreme across all Zones of the reservation and the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are at 4 which means a general shutdown of operations.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at the library website – https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.