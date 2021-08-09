KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 10, 2021

Express Employment and St. Charles Health System are co-hosting a job fair today from noon to 6 at the Bend Church of the Nazarene parking lot. They will be doing on the spot immediate interviews for full-time, part-time and flexible shift work.

Pacific Source is hosting a career fair this afternoon from 3-7 at their office in Bend at 2965 NE Conners Avenue. They have over 100 open positions.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is today and tomorrow at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. It gets underway this evening at 6pm with a weenie roast, followed by the powwow at 7. Specials will be Tiny Tots, Sweep Your Teepee World Championships and Family Team Dance. Tomorrow, the Hot Summer Fun Run & Walk is at 10:30am. There’s a potluck barbecue dinner at 6, followed by social dancing and singing at 7. The specials will be Round Bustle, Puth La Pa, Drummer’s Relay Race and the Running of the Simnasho Derby.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

Garbage trucks are still not running this week and Warm Springs Sanitation encourages residents to take their trash to the landfill bins as needed – and also to check on elderly or disabled folks you know to see if you can assist them as well. Normal garbage pickup service will resume once trucks are working again.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation is looking to showcase the work of 3 to 4 Native artists. The theme is to tell a story of the Indigenous Peoples in the Portland Metropolitan area, past present and future, for display in the Portland Mayor’s office. Submissions are due on this Friday at 5pm. For info and application details visit https://www.nativeartsandcultures.org/portland-mayors-art-project

Central Oregon Community College plans to fully reopen all campuses to students and the general public on Monday, August 23. Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville will be open and staffed to resume in-person services. On COCC’s Bend campus, the college will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public. Wickiup Residence Hall will reopen to residents as planned in the fall term. Check COCC.edu for any updates.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is an 11-week program that will focus on educating participants on the day-to-day duties of a Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson County. Classes will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, beginning September 8th. Applications will be accepted until September 3rd. To apply call 541.475.6520, option 3 and request an application or download the application directly online. Citizen’s Academy information is below the Sheriff’s Message at www.jeffco.net/sheriff

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.