KWSO News Tue., Aug. 10, 2021

Warm Springs Construction is now doing work on a new night schedule, in addition to daytime work. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am along Highway 26 from Hollywood Street to Jackson Trail Road. The daytime traffic control will continue from Hollywood to the Casino as well from 7am to 4pm.

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update on Monday (8/9/21) reported no new cases of COVID-19 from 37 tests conducted Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 2 people with active COVID-19 and no close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and 3,229 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The cases reported Monday include new infections recorded by counties for the weekend – Friday to Sunday.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted health care in profound and lasting ways. Today, St. Charles Health System will host a community town hall to explain in detail what this looks like for the region’s hospital system, including capacity constraints, clinical staffing shortages and the immediate impacts of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. The event starts at noon. The public can access a livestream of the town hall and post questions on St. Charles’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ annual Huckleberry Harvest fundraiser will be celebrated with two events in Portland in year. The Huckleberry Harvest Honor Dinner will take place on the evening of August 27 at the Portland Art Museum. This year’s honorees are: Joy Harjo, George W. Aguilar, Sr. and Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society On August 28th at the Oregon Historical Society, they will have an event called “Morning with the Laureates — Living the Power of the Word: Four Indigenous Poet-Storytellers!” The Indigenous poet-storytellers will include: US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo; Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest; Oregon’s laureate Anis Mojgani, and former Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody. To register for either event visit the Museum at Warm Springs website and find the links on the home page.

All evacuation levels have been lifted on the Monty and Bean Creek Fires west of Lake Billy Chinook. The most important thing members of the public can do to help firefighters right now is to do their part to prevent human-caused fires. With an increasing number of acres on fire in the Pacific Northwest, fire and aviation resources are stretched thin. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Do your part to prevent one more spark.

Starting the first weekend after Labor Day this year, The Dalles Bridge will be closed from Thursday nights at 8 p.m. through Monday mornings at 6 a.m. These closures will occur every weekend until Memorial Day 2022 as work occurs on a bridge deck replacement project that will provide a smoother, safer ride for travelers between Oregon and Washington. The Biggs Junction bridge will provide access across the river during closure times.

The Oregon School Activities Association is looking for game officials for fall season high school sports. Registration for football, volleyball and soccer officials is open now at https://OSAA.org/officials

Madras High School football program is hosting its annual youth football camp for youth in kindergarten thru 8th grade. The camp is being done by high school coaches and players and will include fundamental skills, basic knowledge of the game and fun games. It’s from 5-6:30 today through Thursday at the MHS football field. Kids should have cleats and sports attire – it’s $40 per student which covers all three days of the camp.

Irreversible sea level rise is among the permanent consequences of human-caused climate change…that’s one of the findings of the new report from the United Nation’s panel of scientists, the I-P-C-C. And on the front lines of that problem are several tribes who live on the Washington coast. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited them this week. She’s the first-ever native American leader of a federal agency. She toured sites in Tahola where persistent flooding is forcing the Quinault Nation to move to higher ground:

Haaland was hosted here by U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer, who is the lead sponsor of a Tribal Coastal Resilience Act. That would provide federal aid to tribes facing impacts from climate change and sea level rise. Haaland and Kilmer are also working to get nearly $500-million dollars of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal to fund investments in the Bureau of Indian Affairs.