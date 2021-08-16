KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 17, 2021

Here is what is on the Tribal Council Agenda today: This morning are updates from Purchasing, Human Resources, Government Affairs, Finance and Administrative Services. This afternoon are updates from Education, Human Services, Natural Resources and Public Safety.

Warm Springs Sanitation has resumed regular garbage pickup. Please have totes placed at the road for your scheduled pick up.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

The Museum at Warm Springs Huckleberry Harvest events have been postponed.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

Until further notice, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is not accepting personal loan applications. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loans.

Warm Springs Construction will is now doing night work. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am along Highway 26 from Hollywood Street to Jackson Trail Road. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood to the Casino.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is an 11 week program that will focus on educating participants on the day to day duties of a Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson County. Classes will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, beginning September 8th. Applications will be accepted until September 3rd. To apply call 541.475.6520, option 3 and request an application or download the application directly online. Citizen’s Academy information is below the Sheriff’s Message at www.jeffco.net/sheriff

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.