Mt Hood Meadows WS Huckleberry Day

This Thursday August 19, 2021 Warm Springs people are invited up to Mt Hood Meadows to pick huckleberries and enjoy the mountain!

The event includes transportation, lunch, chair lift rides, & shuttle bus to huckleberry areas. Mt Hood Meadows is located on Warm Springs ceded lands.

To sign up you must text 541-460-2255 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org

There is a release form you must complete as well. Paper forms are availalble at KWSO or you can download one here:

Space on the bus is limited to sign up today and get your release(s) filled out and returned.

Families can also drive themselves up.

ALL COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS ARE IN PLACE. When you sign up – you will get all the details.