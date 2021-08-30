KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 31, 2021

Warm Springs JCP and Prevention is sponsoring kid’s bingo this morning at 10 at the Boys & Girls Club, located at the Warm Springs K8.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a World Overdose Awareness Day event this evening. It’s a 1 mile and 5k fun run/walk. Registration starts at 7pm at the old elementary school basketball courts and the races start at 7:30. Participants will get a shirt, water bottle and fanny pack.

Today is the deadline for all interested bough cutters to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. You can download a form HERE. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

The Back to School BBQ is this Thursday afternoon at 4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab and go style. The Resource Fair will be held outside in the track area.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is on September 13th at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a National Recovery/Suicide Prevention Month Powwow on September 16th at the Behavioral Health Building. They’ll have a meal at 5, and the powwow at 6. All drums are welcome.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

Umatilla Land Buy Back offers have been mailed out. Those who have received a purchase offer package for your fractionated lands at the Umatilla Indian Reservation and want to sell, you need to respond by the September 24th deadline. Help is available by calling the Trust Beneficiary Call Center 1-888-678-6836.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.