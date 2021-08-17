KWSO News for Tue., Aug. 17, 2021

Oregon has reported yet another daily COVID-19 hospitalization record as the state’s health system battles another surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Health officials say on Monday that 752 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Prior to this month, the state’s record of hospitalizations during the pandemic was 622 in November, when vaccines were not yet available. Health officials desperately urge people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

Warm Springs Community Health Manager Katie Russell shares information with local people.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule one at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

Mt Hood Meadows is hosting their annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking day this Thursday, August 19, 2021. To sign up – text 541-460-2255. Bus Transportation is being provided from the Warm Springs Community Center leaving at 8:30am and returning around 4pm. You must be signed up to ride the bus. Families can also drive themselves up to Mt Hood Meadows. Face masks are required on the bus and anywhere during the day that social distancing is not possible. COVID-19 safety protocols are part of this event. https://kwso.org/2021/08/mt-hood-meadows-ws-huckleberry-day/