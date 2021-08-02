KWSO News Mon., Aug. 2, 2021

As expected, containment increased on both the Deep Creek and Johnson Ridge Fires Sunday. The Johnson Ridge Fire, located 9 miles northwest of Shaniko that started early Friday morning remains at 789 acres and is 95% contained. The Deep Creek fire started on Thursday afternoon and is located 21 miles north of Madras. It is approximately 1,246 acres in size with 85% containment.

The Madras Aquatic Center is starting up Summer Splash Swim Lessons on Saturday, August 14th, 21st, and 28th from 9-10am. These are for youth ages 3-12 and will be small group swim instruction and splash/fun time. Scholarships are available for the full cost of the lessons, thanks to the Oregon Community Foundation and the local MAC Trust. There are some eligibility requirements for the scholarships. Space is limited to a maximum enrollment of 18 kids and it is first come first served. Call the MACRD to sign up at (541) 475-4253 by Saturday, August 4 at 4:00pm. MAC office hours are Tuesday-Friday 7:00am-4:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-4:00pm.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla reservation has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases. Correspondent Anna King says that as of last Friday, there are more than 50 positive cases there. The tribes are seeing the highest positive testing numbers since the pandemic started in early 2020, officials say. The new cases represent a big jump, given there have been about 400 cases total of COVID-19 on the reservation. Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center is recommending all people put on masks in public indoor settings throughout the Umatilla Indian Reservation. In early August, the tribal government is holding a 50,000-dollar lottery for tribal members that have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine. The Umatilla Reservation is about 173-thousand acres and has more than 3,000 tribal members — half of which live on or near the reservation.

Firefighters reported good progress in the battle against the nation’s largest wildfire. Containment of the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon is up to 84% late Sunday. It was 56% contained a day earlier. The blaze has scorched 646 square miles.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Air Quality Report shows today’s Air Quality Index Rating is “good.” The Pollen/Allergy Level today is “medium,” so it will likely cause symptoms for many people who suffer from grass and chenopod allergies. And, the UV Index today is “9-very high” so remember to protect yourself from sun damage and heat related illness.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its first ever Citizens’ Academy. It is an 11 week program that will focus on educating participants on the day to day duties of a Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson County. Classes will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, beginning September 08, 2021 and will run through November 17, 2021. Applications will be accepted until September 03, 2021. To apply call 541.475.6520 option 3 and request an application or download the application directly online. Citizen’s Academy information is below the Sheriff’s Message on their website www.jeffco.net/sheriff. Classes include: History of Policing and the Office of Sheriff, Career Paths, Patrol, Corrections, Reserve, Marine, Emergency management, SAR, Use of Force, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE), Central Oregon Emergency Response (CERT), Central Oregon Police Chaplaincy, Impaired Driving and testing, Interactive Use of Force Simulator and more.