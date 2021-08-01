KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 2, 2021

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Summer Acceleration program starts today and is running thru August 20th. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Roasted Pork Cubes with Mashed Potatoes and gravy plus vegetables and fruit.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked and you may be asked about your vaccination status. If proof is not requested, if you cannot show proof or if you are unvaccinated, you must wear a mask. In general, masking is still encouraged, indoor and even outdoor especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456.

The Cooling Center at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center will be open 10am to 7pm today.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade this Saturday at noon in Warm Springs. Pre-registration is required. You can find the link to register in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdK-G8y0yXgF_xUxdDhtunmFtc82_AusOBqxhMsxE9ovg-e4Q/viewform)

The Warm Springs DHS office is now located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00.

Indian Head Casino will be celebrating their anniversary August 14th from 2-8pm with a special event for the community. There will be music, cake, and family friendly activities. Community Food and Craft Vendors can set up booths. You can find a link to the Vendor Application on today’s calendar at KWSO dot ORG. https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/IHC-Anniversary-Vendor-Form.pdf

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

