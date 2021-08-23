National Recovery & Suicide Prevention Month Powwow

The Warm Springs prevention is hosting a community powwow to encourage those in recovery and bring awareness around suicide as this month is Suicide prevention month. The Powwow is September 16th at the behavioral health building lawn starting at 6:03. There will be a meal provided for as well starting at 5:13pm. Carlos Calica will be the event MC. All drums are welcome. To honor and encourage those in recovery, there will be a recovery celebration with a honor song and round dance.

COVID-19 protocols are in place during this event. Please wear a mask.

For more information call prevention at 541-615-0036.