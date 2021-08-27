Tuna is an escellent source of protein and contains heart-healthy omega-3 fats. This month, Warm Springs OSU Extension is focusing on Tuna.

There are different types of canned tuna: Light, White or Albacore, Solid, Chunk, Water Pack, & Oil Pack. You can learn about canned tuna by checking out Food Hero TUNA BASICS

There you can also find great recipes for: Tuna Veggie Melt, Cilantro Lime Tuna Wrap & Stovetop Tuna Casserole.

As a bonus this month you can also try this Fish Recipe for Crispy Parmesan Baked Fish