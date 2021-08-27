KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 28, 2021

The 20th Airshow of the Cascades is today at the Madras Airport. Gates open at 9am and aerobatic performances start at 1. Please remember, in Oregon, face masks are required at outside events where you cannot social distance. So be sure to have your face mask and use it when you are in a crowd to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a World Overdose Awareness Day 1 mile and 5k fun run/walk on Tuesday. Registration starts at 7pm at the old elementary school basketball courts and the races start at 7:30. Participants will get a shirt, water bottle and fanny pack.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than Tuesday. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open again beginning at 6am August 30th to 6pm September 2nd. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

The Back to School BBQ is coming up Thursday at 4pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab and go style.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. You can download a form HERE. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Bridges High School is taking applications from Junior and Senior students for this coming school year. Applications can be submitted online on the school district website. You can call Bridges at 541-475-4820 to ask questions and get help applying.

Until further notice, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is not accepting personal loan applications. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loans.

