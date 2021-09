The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank is in partnership with Fences for Fidos. They will be giving out free pet food every 2-Saturday of the every month from 10am-12pm at 2334 High Lookee St. You must contact Fences for Fido to reserve your pet food at: 503-319-9838 or email: petfoodbank@fencesforfidos.org

If you have any questions or need more information call 503-319-9828