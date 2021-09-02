KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 3, 2021

I H S will close early today ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. The medical clinic will close at noon, and dental will see scheduled appointments only. Pharmacy pickups need to be done by 11:30 this morning. Tribal Community Health Programs will be open.

Senior Lunch is today from 11:30am to 1:30pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: roast beef rolls, bread, Caprese pasta salad and fresh fruit.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at oregon legislature dot gov slash redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open on September 8th and 10th. You can learn more about redistricting this evening at 6:30 outside at the Family Resource Center. They’ll provide food to all who attend. Also, for the first 20 participants they’ll have stipends. Check the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for details.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is an 11 week program that will focus on educating participants on the day to day duties of a Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson County. Classes will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, beginning September 8th. Today is the application deadline. To apply call 541.475.6520, option 3 and request an application or download the application directly online. Citizen’s Academy information is below the Sheriff’s Message at www.jeffco.net/sheriff

Mt Hood Meadows is having a job fair today at the resort from 3:30 until 6 pm They are gearing up for the 2021-22 season and are hiring for all sorts of positions. You can Fill out an application, & get interviewed on the spot. Learn more and apply at: https://www.skihood.com/en/jobs

Papalaxsimisha and The Warm Springs Community Action Team (WSCAT) are teaming up to teach a new cohort of Mural classes for youth ages 14-18 as a part of the upcoming campus basketball court renovation project. This will be a 5 week cohort that started this week. They meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. To participate contact Mallory of WSCAT at (541)553-3148 .

Fences for Fido will launch the Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank this month. Free pet food will be given out on the second Saturday of each month, beginning Saturday, September 11th between 10 and noon at 2334 High Lookee Street, across from the senior center. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a 5-week youth boy’s drumming and singing series that will begin September 8th. It will be held Wednesdays from 6-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the prevention office. All boys, age 8 and older are welcome. Masks are required for all participants.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.