KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 10, 2021

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: steak & eggs, hash browns, toast and fresh fruit.

The activity bus to Warm Springs, for student athletes and youth involved in other extracurricular activities, leaves Madras High School at 6:15pm.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open this morning. Papalaxsimisha is hosting a watch party from 7:30 to 11am. Check their Facebook page for details.

Jefferson County Public Health & COCC Nursing are doing a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic today from 3-7pm at the COCC Madras campus. All 3 vaccines will be available. It’s open to anyone 12 and older. You do not need an appointment, photo ID or health insurance. Also Neighbor Impact’s mobile food bank will be on site from 3-5pm.

Fences for Fido will launch the Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank this weekend. Free pet food will be given out on the second Saturday of each month, beginning tomorrow between 10 and noon at 2334 High Lookee Street, across from the senior center. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections next week on Tuesday at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

You’re invited to join others in Central Oregon to get active, lose weight and feel great together! It is a free, online diabetes prevention program sponsored by the Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments. Learn how to manage stress, improve your heart health, eat well and stay motivated! The weekly workshop starts on September 14, 9-11 am and participants meet weekly until July 12, 2022. Sign up today, spaces are limited! It’s a chance to meet and connect with neighbors in your community to fight pre-diabetes together. Call (541) 876-1848 or visit www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

Nighttime Construction is happening along Highway 26. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood Street to the Casino.

