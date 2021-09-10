KWSO News for Fri., Sep. 10, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices delayed work this morning due to a power outage. The outage is affecting all areas in the Warm Springs Agency Area.

There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,394. The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 early yesterday (9/9/21) 80.7% of the more than 13 thousand reported COVID-19 cases between Aug. 29th and Sept. 4th occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

The Oregon Health Authority reports an “explosion of pediatric COVID-19 cases” around the state. [KLCC’s Tiffany Eckert reports that over 38-thousand cases have been reported in those under the age of 18. That’s about 13-percent of all COVID cases statewide. Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Bukhosi (Book-Ohsee) Dube (Doobay) says young people are being infected with the delta variant, a stubbornly infectious mutation of COVID-19. He notes the death of an infant boy from Douglas County who tested positive August 20 and died on Labor Day. The baby, who was under one year old, had underlying conditions. According to OHA, the infant is the third COVID related death of an Oregonian under the age of 18.

Two Oregon-based non-profits, Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido, are partnering to bring free spay/neuter services, a wellness clinic and pet food bank to the Warm Springs community. Street Dog Hero’s first visit to the Warm Springs community is scheduled for October 10th for free spay/neuter services from 9am to 3pm; drop-off is at 8am at the Warm Springs Community Center parking area. You can schedule an appointment by emailing clinics@streetdoghero.org . Fences for Fido will launch the Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank tomorrow (9/11/21) between 10am and noon at 2334 High Lookee Street, across from the senior center. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org. Free pet food will be given out on the second Saturday of each month.

Madras White Buffalo football was scheduled to play in Sisters last night but thick smoke led to the relocation of the game to Madras. When game time came around school officials delayed the start with the hope that the air quality would improve however that was not the case and the game was cancelled. Stay tuned to find out if the game gets rescheduled. Madras is scheduled for their next home game one week from today, fingers crossed.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – rain showers and a possible thunderstorm today with still some hazy conditions. Today’s high only 73. Sunny and near 80 this weekend