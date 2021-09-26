KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 27, 2021

Today is Late Start Monday for 509-J schools. At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy that means school starts at 10:15 with doors opening at 10:05. Busses pick up students 90 minutes later than usual on Late Start Mondays.

They are beginning their late start Rise and Shine program today. You can learn more about this before school opportunity by checking in with the K8 office.

Jefferson County Community Learning Center afterschool programs at JCMS and the Warm Springs K8 begin today. Learn more by calling 541-475-0388 or stop by your school office.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles football hosts 3 Rivers in football this afternoon. That game will be played at the Madras High School Stadium.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: clam chowder, dinner rolls and canned fruit.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Yoga class is held on Mondays during the noon hour. It’s taught by Jennifer Robbins, starting just after 12 in the gym at the old elementary school.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

Warm Springs Commodities and the Warm Springs Food Bank are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park in the same building at the DHS office. Commodities is open 9am – 4pm Monday thru Thursday (closed during the noon hour). The Foodbank is open Wednesday thru Friday 9am – 4pm (closed during the noon hour). There are also additional food box opportunities. You can learn more about food programs by calling 541-553-3579.

